Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

