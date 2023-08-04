Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.31. 408,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,088. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

