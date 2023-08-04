Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.40. 1,874,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.43. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.