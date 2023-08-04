Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 192,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

