Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 318,068 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,294,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 171,383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.38.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

