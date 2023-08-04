Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,685 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 43,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,761. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

