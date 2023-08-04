Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.30. 7,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,543. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.