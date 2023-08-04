Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 857,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.