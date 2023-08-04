Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE TREX opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

