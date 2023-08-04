TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TransMedics Group worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $7.27 on Friday, hitting $80.26. 2,619,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,734 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

