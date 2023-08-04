Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.35. 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,807. The stock has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

