Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $63.40. 4,908,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,167,476. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

