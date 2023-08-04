Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 672 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 256,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,831. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

