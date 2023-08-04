Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP remained flat at $22.64 during trading hours on Friday. 29,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

