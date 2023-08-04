Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.55. 688,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,175. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.25.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

