Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

