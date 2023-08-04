Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 161 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.25. 766,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.