Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 432,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

