Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 327.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 27.8% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

