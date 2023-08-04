TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.29.

Shares of BLD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $289.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $219.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

