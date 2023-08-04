Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.