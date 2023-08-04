Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

