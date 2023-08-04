Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 1,101 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $22,834.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,816,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,407,241.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $48,129.60.

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46.

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $502,269.06.

Toast Price Performance

TOST traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 6,083,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,042. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

