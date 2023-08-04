TL Private Wealth Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

