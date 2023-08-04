TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.3%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.26 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.63). Approximately 243,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 893,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.40 ($1.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £660.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.62.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

