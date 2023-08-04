The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 16.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.33. 1,749,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

