The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 58,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.