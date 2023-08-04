The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 58,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

