The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marcus has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 284,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,913. The stock has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of -101.62, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $152.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 903.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

