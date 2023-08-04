The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

