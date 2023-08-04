The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 448,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

