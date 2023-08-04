The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 12,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

