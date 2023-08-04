The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.55. 2,372,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

