The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $10.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,193,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 2,180,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.