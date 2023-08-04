The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $185.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.22.

Universal Display Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $20.97 on Friday, reaching $160.06. 475,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

