The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $104.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.
OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.
Oshkosh Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $104.45. 884,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,501. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.