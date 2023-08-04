The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 100,143 shares of company stock worth $246,929. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

