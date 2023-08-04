The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

