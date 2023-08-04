The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $350.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.43.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $287.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,036. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

