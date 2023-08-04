The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366,822. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

