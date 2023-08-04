The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock valued at $174,987,882 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

