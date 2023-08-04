The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AAN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 294,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

