Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

