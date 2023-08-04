Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.45% of Teradyne worth $75,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $478,712 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

