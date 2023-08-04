Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.80

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 10387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

