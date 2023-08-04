Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 241,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

