TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.25

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.25 and last traded at C$23.33, with a volume of 1170336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.48.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9691165 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
