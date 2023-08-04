Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $10.80. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 1,232,992 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 87.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 1,209,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 640,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

