Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.47. The company had a trading volume of 605,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.38. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.