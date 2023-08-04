Teddy Ray Price Purchases 533 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 364,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,227.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

