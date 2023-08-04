TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTI. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 3,102,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.