TD Securities Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $135.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,796. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

